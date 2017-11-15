Operation Round Up awards $34,400 to local programs

Grant applications totaled more than $102,000 for community projects, but because of limited funding, all requests could not be granted.

Throughout Hubbard County

ACTION Park Rapids Lakes Area, $1,000; Akeley Community Library $300; Akeley Lions Club, $500; Akeley/Nevis Food Shelf $1,000; All Veterans Memorial in Hubbard County Inc. $1,000; Central Minnesota Council, Boy Scouts of America $1,000; Century Elementary School - Autism Spectrum Disorders $1,000; City of Park Rapids, $3,000; Civil Air Patrol - Northland Composite Squadron, $400; Faith In Action for Cass County, $1,000; Helping Hands through Century PTA, $1,500; Hubbard County 4-H Ambassadors, $1,000; Hubbard County 4-H Shooting Sports, $500; Hubbard County 4-H Volunteers, $500; Hubbard County Emergency Food Shelf, $1,000; Hubbard County Historical Society, $500; Kinship of the Park Rapids Area, $500; Living At Home of the Park Rapids Area, $850; LSS Senior Nutrition - Menahga, $500; Lutheran Social Service of MN/Senior Nutrition Program - Hubbard Co., $1,000; Mantrap Valley Conservation Club $250; Minnesota Darkhouse & Angling Association, $500; Osage Bait & Tackle Senior Nutrition Meals, $1,000; Park Rapids Area Library, $500; Park Rapids Figure Skating Club, $200; Park Rapids Senior Citizens, $500; Quilts of Valor - Hubbard County, $500 and Voyageurs Area Council, $400.

Nevis Schools

Nevis Community Ed. - JT's Will, $2,000; Nevis Community Ed. - Youth Football, $300

Nevis Food Angel Backpack Program, $800; Nevis High School - 9th Grade English Class, $300; Nevis High School - Art Club, $300; Nevis High School - Girls Basketball, $100; Nevis High School - PBIS, $500; Nevis PTA, $300; Nevis Public School - 7th & 8th Grade Book Club, $200; Nevis Public School - Elementary Art Club, $300; Nevis Public School - Elementary Rollerskating, $200; Nevis Public School - Elementary Social Skills 3rd-5th Grade & MS, $300; Nevis Public School - Elementary Social Skills PreK-2nd Grade, $300; Nevis Public School - Elementary Special Ed., $250; Nevis Public School - Special Ed. Cooking in the Classroom, $600; Nevis Public School - Special Olympics, $300; Nevis Public School - Tiger Time, $200

and Nevis School - Senior Slam, $750.

Pine Point

Pine Point School - iLearn with Technology, $500; Pine Point School - Literacy Initiative $500; Pine Point School - S.T.E.M., $300; Pine Point School - W.I.N. Program, $800; Pine Point Art Gallery, $300; Pine Point Club Skate, $300; Pine Point Creative Expression, $300; Pine Point Fun with Science, $300; Pine Point Gymnastics, $300; Pine Point Photography, $300 and Pine Point Power Hour, $500.

Walker

Walker Junior Olympics (JO) Volleyball, $100.