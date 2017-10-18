Simon receives highest state award
The Minnesota Association of Realtors announced at their state convention, held Oct. 5 in Minneapolis, that T. J. Simon, broker/owner of Wolff & Simon Real Estate of Park Rapids, was awarded the highest award given to a realtor — the Ed Anderson Award — for his volunteer participation in representing the interests of homeowners through being active and involved in defending political issues and his association with politicians that govern home ownership laws.
Rod Helm, state association past president, presented the award, stating, "T. J. represents the best of the best who truly care about the people he serves as buyers and sellers."
Helm went on to say, "This award is given annually to the realtor who has also volunteered his personal time and energy with many hours of service as a trustee on that committee defending home ownership issues."
Laurie Moe, president of the Greater Lakes Association of Realtors (GLAR), where Simon is a member and also served as its president, stated, "As fellow members and friends of T. J. through our mutual association with GLAR, we are all very proud that he was awarded this well-deserved honor."