Simon receives highest state award

Rod Helm, state association past president, presented the award, stating, "T. J. represents the best of the best who truly care about the people he serves as buyers and sellers."

Helm went on to say, "This award is given annually to the realtor who has also volunteered his personal time and energy with many hours of service as a trustee on that committee defending home ownership issues."

Laurie Moe, president of the Greater Lakes Association of Realtors (GLAR), where Simon is a member and also served as its president, stated, "As fellow members and friends of T. J. through our mutual association with GLAR, we are all very proud that he was awarded this well-deserved honor."