New operations coordinator, editor at Park Rapids Enterprise

Holtan grew up north of Park Rapids on a dairy farm. She graduated from Park Rapids Area High School, then furthered her education at Wadena Tech in accounting and at Detroit Lakes Tech for administrative assistant.

"I have worked for the Park Rapids Enterprise for the past 30 years and have assumed many different duties," she said.

Holtan and husband Bret own and operate a dairy farm. They have one son, Caleb.

Her hobbies consist of the outdoors walking, biking, gardening and my pets.

"As Karen mentions, she has worked at the Enterprise for the past 30 years — she gets it! She has witnessed many changes to this industry and has embraced all of them. Holtan is the perfect choice for leading the coordination of operations for this location," says Hanson.

Hanson also announced Shannon Geisen is now leading the newsroom staff at the Park Rapids Enterprise.

"Geisen has been with the Park Rapids Enterprise for the past 13.5 years. She understands community journalism and realizes the importance of bringing local news to Park Rapids and area readers. She practices the company values of integrity, responsibility and honesty and is very deserving of this promotion to leader of the newsroom," says Hanson.

After earning her bachelor's degree in mass communication from Bemidji State University in 1995, Geisen began her newspaper career as a staff reporter for the Review Messenger in Menahga. She joined the Enterprise in 2001. A two-year stint overseas had her living in Zurich, Switzerland and working at an international school. Upon returning to the U.S. in 2004, she rejoined the Enterprise as a graphic artist, creating ads, paginating the newspaper and designing special sections. Three years ago, Geisen moved back into the newsroom, writing human interest stories and covering local government.

Geisen has two daughters who attend the Park Rapids School District.

In addition to writing and photography, she enjoys camping, biking, volleyball, film, traveling and reading.

"Enterprise staff members are dedicated to delivering a quality local newspaper. It's a team effort and I'm proud to work alongside them," she said. "I look forward to the opportunities presented by this new position."