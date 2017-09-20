Charitable giving by Citizens National Bank
Citizens National Bank Vice President Loan Officer Jason Funk presents a $2,500 check to Nevis City Parks Commissioner Sue Gray. They are joined by Charly Henry, a credit analyst, and Tara Wolff, general counsel for Citizens National Bank. The donation to the Nevis Lions Club will be applied to Halvorsen Beach playground project.
Megan Viton, a teller at Citizens National Bank, presents $500 for the Food Angels Backpack program to Mike Boettcher, Itasca Mantrap human resources coordinator, along with Elena Niemela, a personal banking officer.