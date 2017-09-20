Search
    Charitable giving by Citizens National Bank

    By Submitted on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
    Citizens National Bank Vice President Loan Officer Jason Funk presents a $2,500 check to Nevis City Parks Commissioner Sue Gray. They are joined by Charly Henry, a credit analyst, and Tara Wolff, general counsel for Citizens National Bank. The donation to the Nevis Lions Club will be applied to Halvorsen Beach playground project. (Submitted photos)1 / 2
    Megan Viton, a teller at Citizens National Bank, presents $500 for the Food Angels Backpack program to Mike Boettcher, Itasca Mantrap human resources coordinator, along with Elena Niemela, a personal banking officer.2 / 2

