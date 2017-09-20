One of the organizations stepping into this vast need is the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF). Since its founding in 1968, LCIF has awarded more than 13,000 grants totaling over $1 billion. LCIF will continue to work every day to support humanitarian service projects all over the world and give hope to those who need it.

Locally, the Park Rapids Lions Club has made a $1,000 contribution to the pressing need for funds to assist Lions Clubs in the hurricane- and fire-affected areas of not only in the U.S., but also in Caribbean islands where Lions have a presence.

If community members at large wish to make a contribution through the Park Rapids Lions Club, who will then forward the contribution to LCIF, send it to PO Box 532, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

You might ask, what percentage of each contribution goes toward the need? LCIF is one the highest rated charitable organizations in the world and 94 percent of each dollar contributed goes toward the need. Many of the higher profile charitable organizations contribute less than 10 percent to the need.

Coupled with international, national and statewide contributions, the Park Rapids Lions Club also supports many local projects. For several years the Park Rapids club has supported the Kinship spaghetti dinner fundraiser by acting as a sponsor. To that end, the club, along with Northwoods Bank of Minnesota, once again contributed $500 to help defray some of the costs of the dinner.

LCIF helps Lions improve peoples' lives around the world — from combating vision problems to responding to major catastrophes to providing valuable life skills to youth.

Donations from 1.4-plus million Lions in 210 countries and geographic areas provide the vast majority of the revenue received by LCIF, making the foundation a leading humanitarian organization. Lions know their donations matter and that funds entrusted to LCIF will support initiatives that impact communities and change lives.

LCIF leverages the donations it receives through effective partnerships with other foundations, corporations and governments on the local, national and international level.

For more information, contact the Park Rapids Lions at parkrapidslions@gmail.com.