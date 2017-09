Local do-gooders held a garage sale and bake sale over two weekends to help Park Theater repair its historic marquee, which caught fire on July 24. "It's a landmark, especially for me since I've been here since 1973," said Eric Olson, adding that his church preaches the importance of community service. Presenting the $306 check to theater owners Pam and Scott Wilson were, from left, Will and Edna Kako, Eric Olson and Charlene Koons.