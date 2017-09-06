Krautkremers purchase Beds Plus

Kasey is a member of the Park Rapids Fire Department. Prior to owning Bed's Plus, he owned his own floor installing business.

Crystal says she's proud to be both a Park Rapids firefighter and a member of Hubbard First Response & Rescue. Along with co-owning Beds Plus, she will continue to work full-time as an emergency department registered nurse.

"Having the opportunity open to us to become the new owners of Beds Plus was exactly what we were looking for. Kasey no longer has to travel out of town for work. By being in town, he can be more present for our family, the kids' events and fire calls as they come out," Crystal said. "It is exciting being partners in a business as we bring different ideas to the table. We are super excited to continue this well-established business and add our own flair to it. We already have animal pelts and homemade personalized wall art available for purchase. We are in the process of possibly adding some new, well-known furniture brands to our selection."