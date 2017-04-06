Business: Main Street Meats wins grand championship awards

"We're fortunate. It's stiff competition," said owner Jeff Berndt of the 77th annual competition, which was held in St. Cloud from March 17-18.

Main Street Meats took grand championship for their Mongolian barbecue beef jerky, another grand championship for their maple-blueberry-jalapeno snack stick and a third grand championship for their maple smoked country sausage. Their grounded form beef jerky won reserve grand champion.

MAMP is a network of Minnesota companies involved or with primary interest in the meat industry. The network is designed to aid in new technology development, further education and maintain viability of the meat industry as a whole.