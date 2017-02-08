Dr. Keller named partner at Vision Source

Keller is originally from the Twin Cities and after graduating from Pacific University in 2011 as a Doctor of Optometry. She moved to Park Rapids in 2011 began working part-time at Vision Source where she was given the opportunity to take on a role in management of the clinics.

Keller is a full time partner in the clinics now and splits her time between Park Rapids and Walker. She says with the advancement of technology the doctors have been able to provide services beyond glasses and contacts. She estimates 80 percent of her day is spent with patients on eye health detection and management. That includes helping patients manage glaucoma and macular degeneration. She said the team of four doctors also help diagnose things from brain tumors to Multiple Sclerosis to retinal detachment.

"I thought I'd be doing eye glasses all day long but it's more managing eye health," she says. "It's very challenging and very rewarding at the same time."

Along with Keller and Westberg, long-time doctors Michael Perez and Rodney Helm also practice at Vision Source.

"We're very grateful to have the senior doctors working with us," Keller said.

Dr. Helm purchased the Park Rapids clinic from Dr. John Goodnough in 1971. The clinic moved to its current location on Pleasant Avenue in 1979, also the year Dr. Perez joined the staff. They opened the Walker clinic in 1984 and Dr. Westberg joined in 2005.

Doctors at Vision Source offer comprehensive vision examinations and specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases, conditions and vision related problems.