Sanford to open clinic in Park Rapids

Renovations and construction of the third floor of the building will begin immediately with future plans for second floor renovations, according to information released by Sanford Health.

DaVita Dialysis currently occupies the first floor of the building. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Ecological and Water Resources office will remain in its current space on the third floor.

The clinic will be staffed by Sanford Health physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and support staff and will offer nephrology, medical oncology, pediatrics, OB-GYN and orthopedics services, with plans to bring cardiology services in the future. It will be open Monday through Friday. Basic lab services will also be available.

"We identified this location as a primary point to provide specialty care for patients in the community," said Joy Johnson, vice president, operations. "With today's busy lifestyles, access to convenient care close to home is more important than ever."

Sanford Health operates 45 hospitals and nearly 300 clinics in nine states and four countries. Sanford Health has 28,000 employees, including more than 1,300 physicians.

"We will be hiring a full time staff person to help coordinate the clinic, as services expand additional staff may be hired," Johnson said. "In our clinics we see a number of patients who travel from Park Rapids to Bemidji to see a specialist. By opening this clinic we are hoping to make it easier and more convenient for patients who would otherwise have to travel to receive care."

This is not the first time Sanford physicians have been in Park Rapids, Johnson explained. "For a number of years, Dr. Mark Shanfeld and most recently Dr. Ashley Lundin, both ophthalmologists at Sanford Bemidji, have performed surgery at the hospital in Park Rapids."