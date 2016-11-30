Menahga construction company working on DL hotel

They are partnering on the project with Gordon James Construction of Maple Plain.

The four-story, 69-unit hotel will also include nine top-floor condominiums and a 4,000-square-foot restaurant.

The hotel is located on 2.78 acres near the Detroit Lakes City Beach. Providing upscale lodging offerings in that area aligned with the city's long-range comprehensive plan and would have a positive impact on tourism economy. Several existing buildings have been demolished to make way for the development, including the former Capri Motel.

"Fairfield was a perfect fit for us due to our experience scheduling and managing large commercial projects," said Stephen Halonen, Vercon's CEO. "And our integrated building process, from our people to our technology and systems, is important on a project of this size."

"We appreciate this joint venture partnership with Vercon Construction on the Fairfield project," said John Quinlivan, Gordon James Construction's founder. "We've developed strong relationships and communication with everyone on the project team — both within our individual companies as well as with each other — to execute a successful project."

The hotel is slated for completion in spring 2017.

Vercon specializes in commercial construction as well as residential construction and remodeling projects around the upper Midwest.

With offices in Menahga, Baxter, Minneapolis and Williston, N.D., Vercon's local commercial project portfolio includes the Menahga Public School additions, renovations at First National Bank of Menahga and Sebeka and the Wadena County Transfer Station addition, among others.